Kyle Baldinger

Avatar/Self Portrait

Kyle Baldinger
Kyle Baldinger
  • Save
Avatar/Self Portrait caricature character nervous drawing sketch pompadour summer floral shirt illustration avatar self portrait self-portrait
Download color palette

Totally, definitely not me being a bottle of nervous energy... Caring desperately what strangers on the internet think of me.. Nope not me... You must have someone else...

41e2f4ce4421618af9d1c85e10781894
Rebound of
Design your own custom avatar.
By Dribbble
Kyle Baldinger
Kyle Baldinger

More by Kyle Baldinger

View profile
    • Like