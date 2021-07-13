Design your own custom avatar.

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Howdy, Dribbblers!
Ready to flex your creative muscles?
This week, your design challenge is to create your own custom avatar in any style of your choice—whether it be flat, monoline, retro, 3D—choose any aesthetic that feels authentic to you!
Take this opportunity to design an avatar you can actually use—whether it be for your Dribbble profile, social media, or anywhere else online.
We're so excited to see what you create!
Use this week’s warm-up prompt to flex your design muscles and hone your skills. Work however you want, but keep it low-stress and fun!
Design something and hit the button above to Rebound this shot before July 26 to participate in this week’s prompt!
