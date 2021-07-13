Design your own custom avatar.

Howdy, Dribbblers!



Ready to flex your creative muscles?





This week, your design challenge is to create your own custom avatar in any style of your choice—whether it be flat, monoline, retro, 3D—choose any aesthetic that feels authentic to you!





Take this opportunity to design an avatar you can actually use—whether it be for your Dribbble profile, social media, or anywhere else online.



We're so excited to see what you create!