Design your own custom avatar.

by Dribbble on Jul 13, 2021

Illo 4x

Howdy, Dribbblers!


Ready to flex your creative muscles?


This week, your design challenge is to create your own custom avatar in any style of your choice—whether it be flat, monoline, retro, 3D—choose any aesthetic that feels authentic to you!


Take this opportunity to design an avatar you can actually use—whether it be for your Dribbble profile, social media, or anywhere else online.

We're so excited to see what you create!

How to participate

Learn More Here!
1

Design

Use this week’s warm-up prompt to flex your design muscles and hone your skills. Work however you want, but keep it low-stress and fun!

2

Rebound

Design something and hit the button above to Rebound this shot before July 26 to participate in this week’s prompt!

3

Explore

Check out all of this week’s Weekly Warm-Up community submissions below, and keep an eye out for our blog recap and social features!

34 Rebounds
  1. happy avatar minimal simplistic weekly warmup avatar graphic design icon illustration vector design
    happy avatar
  2. 3d Avatars webdesigner webdesign design ux ui graphics graphic design creative uiux uxdesign uidesign reboundshot rebound weekly weekly wrampup 3davtar 3d
    3d Avatars
  3. Weekly Warm-Up Scary avatar design ui vector illustration creative weekly warm-up dribbble
    Weekly Warm-Up Scary avatar
  4. Avatar simple avatar design cool avatar icon avatar icon design cool icon design cool logo logo weekly warmup icon illustration cool illustration icon design iconography icon avatar icon avatar illustration avatar illustration flat vector simple and clean design
    Avatar
  5. Personal Avatar black red glasses face personal custom illustrator illustration avatar dribbbleweeklywarmup
    Personal Avatar
  6. me emoji warm-up avatar illustration dribbble
    me
  7. Weekly Warm-Up Custom Summer Avatar illustration design weekly warm-up
    Weekly Warm-Up Custom Summer Avatar
  8. Mini me 😊 graphic design motion graphics dribbble illustration weekly warm-up dribbbleweeklywarmup design avatar animation
    Mini me 😊
  9. Avatar/Self Portrait caricature character nervous drawing sketch pompadour summer floral shirt illustration avatar self portrait self-portrait
    Avatar/Self Portrait
  10. Avatar | Weekly Warm-up adobe illustrator design vector graphicdesign illustration
    Avatar | Weekly Warm-up
  11. Custom Avatar: Weekly Warm-up #75 shapes geometric grap icon avatar branding illustration figma design
    Custom Avatar: Weekly Warm-up #75
  12. My Custom Avatar custom avatar self illustration self portrait self design warm up weekly warm up dribbble rebound dribbble avatar vector drawing design illustration
    My Custom Avatar
  13. Avatar - Mona 3d design 3d avatar 3d avatar
    Avatar - Mona
  14. Avatar 3d graphic design ui branding girl flat design flat illustration rebond avatar design minimal illustration vector
    Avatar
  15. My avatar 😎 drawings comics cartoon rebound wacom vintage selfportrait avatar affinity illustration
    My avatar 😎
  16. James West Design Avatar animation motion graphics graphic design vector gif icon face character self portrait weekly warm-up rebound avatar branding logo illustration flat design
    James West Design Avatar
  17. :> avatar character vector illustration icon
    :>
  18. Shashank's Avatar motion graphics app branding graphic design website design illustration vector ux ui typography logo
    Shashank's Avatar
  19. Rick and Morty style digital painting rick and morty avatar
    Rick and Morty style
  20. My Avatar ui illustration illustration art dribbble best shot personal project illustrator flat design vector art
    My Avatar
  21. Face-001 octane stylized illustrator cgi face character design render blender3d design 3d illustration
    Face-001
  22. Own custom avatar create. avatar design vector graphic design illustration colorful adobe illustrator
    1
    Own custom avatar create.
  23. Avatar. Weekly Workout.
    Avatar. Weekly Workout.
  24. 🥽 profile picture profile pic profile human portrait face flat design character design character person people woman girl eyeglasses avatar design vector 2d icon illustration
    🥽