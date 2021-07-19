Shaun Steele

Modocorp Store Locator

Shaun Steele
Shaun Steele
Hire Me
  • Save
Modocorp Store Locator filter modal software technology product design user interface ui ux user experience mobile app prototype directions location filters mapping maps
Modocorp Store Locator filter modal software technology product design user interface ui ux user experience mobile app prototype directions location filters mapping maps
Download color palette
  1. modo_detail.gif
  2. modo_detail_phones.jpg

Smartphone webapp concept to search for store locations based on specific criteria and then get directions to a store from your device's designated map application.

Shaun Steele
Shaun Steele
UX / UI / Brand
Hire Me

More by Shaun Steele

View profile
    • Like