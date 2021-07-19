Purrweb UI

Project Management Platform

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
Hire Us
  • Save
Project Management Platform dashboard coworking calendar schedule planning web app dark theme dark mode tool project management mvp startup platform web online ux ui purrweb design app
Project Management Platform dashboard coworking calendar schedule planning web app dark theme dark mode tool project management mvp startup platform web online ux ui purrweb design app
Project Management Platform dashboard coworking calendar schedule planning web app dark theme dark mode tool project management mvp startup platform web online ux ui purrweb design app
Project Management Platform dashboard coworking calendar schedule planning web app dark theme dark mode tool project management mvp startup platform web online ux ui purrweb design app
Download color palette
  1. Desktop 01.png
  2. Desktop 02.png
  3. Tools.png
  4. CTA Dribbble.png

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

What’s up, guys? Wanna share with you our new app — service to help project managers keep all projects’ data and control the development process 😎

🗓 On the right of the shot there is basic information about projects. On the left — an info about a specific project. There are cards with the full description of stages and timelines. The manager can see how many times they have to close each task.

The main screen is designed in two modes: light and dark. For the full app we used black and white monochrome theme. But the userpics and some little elements have bright accent colors ⚪️ ⚫️

This app is a perfect tool to manage the entire project, its stages and milestones and control the development team 👥

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!
P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.

Created by Anastasia Miklashevich

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

More by Purrweb UI

View profile
    • Like