Project Management Platform

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
What’s up, guys? Wanna share with you our new app — service to help project managers keep all projects’ data and control the development process 😎
🗓 On the right of the shot there is basic information about projects. On the left — an info about a specific project. There are cards with the full description of stages and timelines. The manager can see how many times they have to close each task.
The main screen is designed in two modes: light and dark. For the full app we used black and white monochrome theme. But the userpics and some little elements have bright accent colors ⚪️ ⚫️
This app is a perfect tool to manage the entire project, its stages and milestones and control the development team 👥
Created by Anastasia Miklashevich