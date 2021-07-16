Ahmed Alshair

Widgets (Energy & Consumption Costs)

electricity meter prepaid costs power widget minimal interaction ui ux design comet
Energy & Consumption Costs widgets for a demand exploration and simulation software.

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
