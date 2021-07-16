Birgitte Johnsen

Brandon Boyd portrait

Birgitte Johnsen
Birgitte Johnsen
  • Save
Brandon Boyd portrait singer brandon boyd incubus band incubus portrait limited color palette portrait limited color palette limited colors limited colour palette portrait limited colours limited colour palette digital art digital illustration art illustration
Download color palette

Portrait of Incubus' singer Brandon Boyd.

I continued working with the same colour palette, and decided to paint portraits of all the band members of Incubus. I chose to try to keep the same pose for all of them, and the reference images used were all taken from the band's live performances, which gave some really cool lighting.

Dd134c78268ede6a8cf90c212f34a577
Rebound of
DJ Kilmore portrait
By Birgitte Johnsen
Birgitte Johnsen
Birgitte Johnsen

More by Birgitte Johnsen

View profile
    • Like