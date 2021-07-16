Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
DJ Kilmore portrait

DJ Kilmore portrait musician fan art limited color palette portrait limited colors limited color palette dj kilmore incubus band incubus portrait limited colour palette portrait limited colours limited colour palette digital art digital illustration art illustration
A portrait of DJ Kilmore of Incubus.
I continued working with the same colour palette, and decided to paint portraits of all the band members of Incubus. I chose to try to keep the same pose for all of them, and the reference images used were all taken from the band's live performances, which gave some really cool lighting.

