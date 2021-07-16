Seaweed Solutions | Lead Generation Landing Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi there,
Lead generation landing page for Europe's leading seaweed supplier, Seaweed Solutions. We highlighted product demonstration videos and pop-up forms to remind visitors about offers while also collecting data to nurture leads.
Please hit "L" if you like this shot 👍
More lead generation landing pages examples here: http://bit.ly/3azMhvQ
Thanks for watching! Let’s connect:
Dribbble | YouTube | Twitter