Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
SmileGoodHope

Cool Lemonade

SmileGoodHope
SmileGoodHope
  • Save
Cool Lemonade brand identity branding logo
Download color palette

Weekly Warm-Up Design, Brand Identity for a Lemonade Stand. Enjoy Summer! in refreshing mood and chilled with cool lemonade.

394f30e06c96de398840727f021d5adf
Rebound of
Design the brand identity for a lemonade stand.
By Dribbble
View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
SmileGoodHope
SmileGoodHope

More by SmileGoodHope

View profile
    • Like