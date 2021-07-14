Fingerprinting agency - dashboard style exploration

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
What's up guys.
Second shot from the visual identity of one of the best fingerprinting agency in Canada. Exploration of dashboard design visual styles . And the color choice here are more on a minimal calm side. More shots coming your way.
What are your thoughts on this one?
Best,
Need a design solution? Talk to us @ www.cartoonmango.com