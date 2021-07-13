Illustration Website Concept

I had a blast rethinking and collaborating with my wife Jessica Cook for a revamped illustration website. After a brainstorming session, we decided (a) color is essential and (b) color theory knocks her socks off. Jess fills sketchbooks with little notes and enjoys traveling through art galleries.

The concept captures flipping through a color wheel and lettering her portfolio to take you through a mini-adventure. Little notes, thoughts, swatches, and words are scattered throughout the images. The horizontal scroll walks through a gallery or flips through a book, all while discovering new treasures along the way. Enjoy! 🍭

Jess's Profile: dribbble.com/jessica_cook