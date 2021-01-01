  1. Explainer Highlight explainer video video explainer animation explainer advertisement certificate globe hands lock lightbulb laptop icon animation line animation mograph minimal illustration motion designer motion motion graphics animation
    Explainer Highlight
  2. 2021 Demo Reel Intro grain glitch number animation type animation mograph motion animator demo reel blue loop motion designer motion graphics animation
  3. Christmas Advent Countdown - 12 season 12 days of christmas december snowflake snowflakes ice snow advent retro merry christmas advent calendar happy holidays christmas motion designer motion illustration motion graphics animation
  4. Christmas Advent Countdown - 11 december season snowflakes snowflake ice snow 12 days of christmas christmas countdown advent retro advent calendar merry christmas happy holidays christmas motion designer motion illustration motion graphics animation
  5. Christmas Countdown - 10 snowflakes snowflake 12 days of christmas christmas countdown seasons december snow ice retro advent merry christmas happy holidays advent calendar christmas motion motion designer illustration motion graphics animation
  6. Christmas Advent Countdown - 9 season december snow ice snowflakes snowflake 12 days of christmas christmas countdown advent retro merry christmas advent calendar christmas happy holidays motion designer motion illustration motion graphics animation
  7. Christmas Advent Countdown - 8 ice snow christmas countdown snowflakes snowflake seasons december advent retro happy holidays merry christmas advent calendar christmas motion designer motion illustration motion graphics animation
  8. Christmas Advent Countdown - 7 snowflakes snowflake ice snow december season christmas countdown 12 days of christmas advent retro merry christmas advent calendar happy holidays christmas motion designer motion illustration motion graphics animation
  9. Christmas Advent Countdown - 6 retro season 12 days of christmas december ice snow snowflakes snowflake advent merry christmas christmas advent calendar happy holidays motion motion designer illustration motion graphics animation
  10. Christmas Advent Countdown - 5 christmas countdown snowflakes snowflake season advent december happy holidays merry christmas advent calendar design retro christmas motion motion designer illustration motion graphics animation
  11. Christmas Advent Countdown - 4 advent holidays december season snowflake snowflakes christmas countdown merry christmas christmas minimal advent calendar design retro illustration happy holidays motion graphics animation
  12. Christmas Advent Countdown - 3 christmas countdown ice snow season 12 days of christmas snowflakes snowflake merry christmas happy holidays retro advent calendar christmas motion motion designer illustration motion graphics animation
  13. Christmas Advent Countdown - 2 christmas retro advent calendar merry christmas snowflake christmas countdown countdown snow ice snowflakes 12 days of christmas season illustration motion happy holidays motion designer motion graphics animation
  14. Christmas Advent Countdown - 1 season 12 days of christmas snowflakes ice snow countdown christmas countdown snowflake happy holidays merry christmas advent calendar retro christmas motion designer illustration motion graphics animation
  15. MattCook.ME expressyourselfwithdotme portfolio page blue mockup website mock webiste portfolio design portfolio branding retro design motion designer motion graphics animation
  16. Hapless Hollow - The Game trick or treat candy monochromatic retro tree bats texture character creatures mock motion designer animation illustration orange spooky mocktober board game happy halloween halloween
  17. Earth Day earth day vector illustration blue climate eco-friendly eco green planet blue marble earth vector texture design illustration
  18. Retro Record groovy vibes groovy gradient retro design vibe vintage music music oldies seventies minimal vintage record player holographic sticker holographic record retro illustration
  19. Plants nature natural flowers leaves outdoor plant scene vase poppy yellow spring potted plants foliage plants design illustration
  20. The Go Fund | Logo Explainer Animation logo reveal brand reveal brand design brand identity motion design design motion motion designer 3d animation 3d minimal explainer animation explainer video mark logo branding brand motion graphics animation
  21. Leap Year character leaping frog cattail strokes texture monochromatic green pond frogs lilypad leap day leap year frog motion retro motion designer midcentury illustration motion graphics animation
  22. Biking Sheep | Hotel Ketchum sun valley vector character sheep character sheep outdoor orange minimal illustrator illustration hotel ketchum design character designs brand character character branding brand biking bike animal adventure
  23. Tree Growth gif foliage plants outside nature illustration eco earth growth leaves outdoors sun nature tree motion designer motion minimal illustration motion graphics animation
  24. Logo Animation - ChurchEd promotional typography type type animation text text animation animated logo logo animation design color transition blue looping logo animation logo animation marketing branding design logo motion motion designer motion graphics animation
Matt Cook