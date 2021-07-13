Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
ExoPost - Logo Design v4

ExoPost - Logo Design v4

ExoPost is a network of highly automated parcel units that will serve a wide variety of purposes.

Concept ingredients:
1. Letter P
2. Arrow
3. Blocks / Containers

Currently looking for feedback as this project is still ongoing.

