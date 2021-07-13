Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
ExoPost - Logo Design v4
ExoPost is a network of highly automated parcel units that will serve a wide variety of purposes.
Concept ingredients:
1. Letter P
2. Arrow
3. Blocks / Containers
Currently looking for feedback as this project is still ongoing.
Interested in working with me?
Let's make a mark, together!
info@jeroenvaneerden.nl
www.jeroenvaneerden.nl