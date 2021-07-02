Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jeroen van Eerden

ExoPost - Logo Design v3

Jeroen van Eerden
Jeroen van Eerden
ExoPost - Logo Design v3 lettermark symbol monogram logomark visual identity design identity design branding logo safe save secure ship shape rectangle block container lock parcel post exopost
ExoPost - Logo Design v3

ExoPost is a network of highly automated parcel units that will serve a wide variety of purposes.

Concept ingredients:
1. Parcel
2. Locker (rectangle)
3. Digital (for smart and secure units)

Currently looking for feedback as this project is still ongoing.

Rebound of
ExoPost - Logo Design
By Jeroen van Eerden
Jeroen van Eerden
Jeroen van Eerden
Freelance Logo Designer from the Netherlands
