ScrumLaunch

EasyLearn Online-learning Platform

ScrumLaunch
ScrumLaunch
EasyLearn Online-learning Platform study illustration figmadesign figma platform online learning task manager colorblind accessibility ux uiux dasboard ui courses
Hey Dribbblers!

We are glad to share our new concept with you — an online-learning platform EasyLearn, based on accessibility principles. This platform allows users to choose any types of courses they want and easily get an access to new knowledge without leaving home. The colorblind mode allows people with disabilities to freely use the platform without restrictions. All the text elements on the screens have contrast ratio more than 4.5:1 which means they have the minimum level that must be met in design with accessibility.

Made for ScrumLaunch by Anton Kharytonov

ScrumLaunch
ScrumLaunch
We build great digital products for startups and brands.
