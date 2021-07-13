Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Equal

UI kit for the marketplace

Equal
Equal
Hire Us
  • Save
UI kit for the marketplace business desktop responsive inspiration mobile web marketplace uxui cleanui guideline uikit userexperience userinterface equal ux ui design
Download color palette

🤔While working in a big project, we should consider what can help us and the developers save time.

🙌That's why we provide all assets for developers including a UI kit with active states and popups.

😉For rapid and precise development, developers receive a design source file in Figma, a design system with components, and a UI kit including all elements used in the design.

👀Make sure to subscribe to our social media:
Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn | Facebook

📮We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at hello@equal.design

Locallolo dribbble
Rebound of
LocalLolo marketplace
By Equal
Equal
Equal
Face to face with interface 👀
Hire Us

More by Equal

View profile
    • Like