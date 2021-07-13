UI kit for the marketplace

🤔While working in a big project, we should consider what can help us and the developers save time.

🙌That's why we provide all assets for developers including a UI kit with active states and popups.

😉For rapid and precise development, developers receive a design source file in Figma, a design system with components, and a UI kit including all elements used in the design.

👀Make sure to subscribe to our social media:

Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn | Facebook

📮We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at hello@equal.design