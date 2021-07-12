LocalLolo marketplace

⭐LocalLolo is a platform that connects business owners with their consumers. It is a directory of local businesses that provides detailed information about each one as well as user reviews about a specific company or organization.

🙌The main idea of LL is that the user and the business interact via video. Users can post comments or reviews in the form of short films, and they can also offer information about themselves in the form of videos. It also enables the communication between businesses and users.

