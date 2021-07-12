Csilla Gyarfas

Automobile Dacia - Dual vocational education program 3

Csilla Gyarfas
Csilla Gyarfas
  • Save
Automobile Dacia - Dual vocational education program 3 page landing automotive minimal webdesign program school brand branding marketing recruitment web design clean ui
Download color palette

Another dear project for me was creating this presentation page for Dacia, to build awareness for their dual vocational education program, which is a type of 3-years high school focused on vocational training and apprenticeship. This module shows the two participating high schools and the vocational options.
More modules coming soon.

Colors fonts consistent with brand guidelines.

Hit "L" if you like my work.
Thank you! :)

0d35e95021535a931e26971b8f851898
Rebound of
Automobile Dacia - Dual vocational education program
By Csilla Gyarfas
Csilla Gyarfas
Csilla Gyarfas

More by Csilla Gyarfas

View profile
    • Like