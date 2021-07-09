Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Csilla Gyarfas

Automobile Dacia - Dual vocational education program

Csilla Gyarfas
Csilla Gyarfas
  • Save
Automobile Dacia - Dual vocational education program automotive minimal brand page landing program school webdesign ui marketing recruitment web design clean branding
Download color palette

Another dear project for me was creating this presentation page for Dacia, to build awareness for their dual vocational education program, which is a type of 3-years high school focused on vocational training and apprenticeship. First you can see a small presentation section of what this educational program is really about.
More modules coming soon.
Colors fonts consistent with brand guidelines.

Hit "L" if you like my work.
Thank you! :)

Csilla Gyarfas
Csilla Gyarfas

More by Csilla Gyarfas

View profile
    • Like