Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Geetanjali verma

Settings Screen Light and Dark Mode

Geetanjali verma
Geetanjali verma
  • Save
Settings Screen Light and Dark Mode dailydesign uidesign designispiration designins darkmode dark light mode phone settings screen phone settings settings settings screen dailyui007 dailyui challenge dailyui uiux ux ui
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers!!
This my iteration of Settings Screen for #DailyUI Challenge day 007.
Let mw know what do you feel about this design.

Geetanjali verma
Geetanjali verma

More by Geetanjali verma

View profile
    • Like