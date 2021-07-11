Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Finance Dashboard App

Finance Dashboard App darkmode figma uiux saas dataviz graphs statistic analytics widget design money finance dashboard chart app ux ui
Hello Dribbblers.
Here is new mockup of Dashboard app in a dark mode. Which one do you prefer?

If you like this shot, Press “L”.

Please let me know your opinion below in the comment 🙌

Thank you!

