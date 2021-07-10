Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
G.S.Gill Logo Structure

G.S.Gill Logo Structure line sportswear apparel malaysia brand design branding brand shield insignia coat of arms emblem ship structure logo structure logo redesign logo design sports gsgill sports gsgill gsg
This is how I carefully crafted every logo. Give it a Like for a good logo structure.

Full case study here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/96875207/GSGill-Sports

