Ardias Elga Kurnia
One Week Wonders

NOFAT CLUB - Weight loss landing page

Ardias Elga Kurnia
One Week Wonders
Ardias Elga Kurnia for One Week Wonders
NOFAT CLUB - Weight loss landing page
NOFAT CLUB - Weight loss landing page body builder muscle yoga landingpage dashboard awards awwwards trends 2021 ui dark clean full image healthy website design landing page dark mode black landing page health weightloss fitness
What's up, folks! Long time no see

Another shot exploration project called NOFAT.CLUB, that’s a landing page about weight loss program and get trained with favourite trainer, that’s would be cool right?

Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback. Thanks! :)

Connect with us : owwstudio@gmail.com

Instagram | Behance | Shop at UI8

One Week Wonders
One Week Wonders
Agency with incredible design and development expertise
