Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rebeca Anaya

Mexicolatte – Lettering for take out bags.

Rebeca Anaya
Rebeca Anaya
  • Save
Mexicolatte – Lettering for take out bags. bag restaurant brand branding handlettering script vector custom type typography type lettering
Download color palette

Complementary lettering piece for Mexicolatte's visual identity system.

Full case study: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123046645/Mexicolatte

Bd31712f02e5a559090cc603fcba5371
Rebound of
Mexicolatte – Wordmark & Branding
By Rebeca Anaya
Rebeca Anaya
Rebeca Anaya

More by Rebeca Anaya

View profile
    • Like