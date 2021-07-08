Rebeca Anaya

Mexicolatte – Wordmark & Branding

Mexicolatte – Wordmark & Branding branding stripes monoline vector typography custom type script handlettering design logo type art deco lettering condesa flavour restaurant food mexican mexico
Custom wordmark & visual identity system for Mexicolatte, a burst of authentic mexican flavours at the heart of Alexandria, a neighborhood in Australia.

Complete case study: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123046645/Mexicolatte

