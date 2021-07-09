Birgitte Johnsen

Luke Skywalker

Luke Skywalker fan art mark hamill luke skywalker star wars celebrity portrait portrait limited colour palette portrait limited colours limited colour palette digital art digital illustration art illustration
Portrait of Luke Skywalker as portrayed by Mark Hamill in Star Wars: A New Hope.

I have been working on portraits and using a limited colour palette for them for the past year. I thought it would be fun to change up the colours and see how t would work with more colours and adding a cold-warm contrast while I was at it.

