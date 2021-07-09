Birgitte Johnsen

Princess Leia

Birgitte Johnsen
Birgitte Johnsen
  • Save
Princess Leia celebrity portrait carrie fisher princess leia star wars fan art limited colour palette portrait portrait limited colours limited colour palette digital art digital illustration art illustration
Download color palette

A portrait of Princess Leia, portrayed by Carrie Fisher in Star Wars: A New Hope. I know, I know, that isn't her usual space buns look, as I chose to use a reference image which was from the Throne room scene at the end of the film.

I have been working on portraits and using a limited colour palette for them for the past year. I thought it would be fun to change up the colours and see how t would work with more colours and adding a cold-warm contrast while I was at it.

D7ae87f287405a81e0211d87fe3d4989
Rebound of
Han Solo
By Birgitte Johnsen
Birgitte Johnsen
Birgitte Johnsen

More by Birgitte Johnsen

View profile
    • Like