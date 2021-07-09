A portrait of Princess Leia, portrayed by Carrie Fisher in Star Wars: A New Hope. I know, I know, that isn't her usual space buns look, as I chose to use a reference image which was from the Throne room scene at the end of the film.

I have been working on portraits and using a limited colour palette for them for the past year. I thought it would be fun to change up the colours and see how t would work with more colours and adding a cold-warm contrast while I was at it.