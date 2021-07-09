Birgitte Johnsen

Han Solo

Han Solo celebrity portrait limited colour palette portrait harrison ford fan art star wars han solo portrait limited colours limited colour palette digital art digital illustration art illustration
Portrait of Han Solo as portrayed by Harrison Ford in Star Wars: A New Hope.

I have been working on portraits and using a limited colour palette for them for the past year. I thought it would be fun to change up the colours and see how t would work with more colours and adding a cold-warm contrast while I was at it.

