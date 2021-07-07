Denis Biletsky
Flatstudio

Parimatch: Multi-view for multi-screeners on mobile

Denis Biletsky
Flatstudio
Denis Biletsky for Flatstudio
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

What about responsiveness?

Inconceivably, but apparently, it was possible to fit 2 events on one standard mobile screen.
To make it happen, we came up with collapsable odds sections. It is a minor sacrifice as once anything important happens, the odds are right there.

┈┈┈┈┈

Case study at: https://flatstudio.co/work/gambling/parimatch

┈┈┈┈┈

Flatstudio · Instagram · Facebook · Twitter
P.S. Follow us & Like [L] this shot to share the love! 😍

92a2bfd744f4c82ff59b9d158415de56
Rebound of
Parimatch: Home page
By Flatstudio
Flatstudio
Flatstudio
Hire Us

More by Flatstudio

View profile
    • Like