Parimatch: Multi-view for multi-screeners on mobile

What about responsiveness?

Inconceivably, but apparently, it was possible to fit 2 events on one standard mobile screen.

To make it happen, we came up with collapsable odds sections. It is a minor sacrifice as once anything important happens, the odds are right there.

Case study at: https://flatstudio.co/work/gambling/parimatch

