Parimatch: Home page

The unique functionality of the home page. 🇺🇦

The most valuable users who bet on a regular basis use the main page as their entry point often and the newcomers get their first impression from it. We needed a page that would look both familiar and yet standing out and focused on navigation and deep content filtration, fully using the potential of sidebars and headers on desktop and tab bar on mobile.

┈┈┈┈┈

Case study at: https://flatstudio.co/work/gambling/parimatch

┈┈┈┈┈

