1984 Tempo

1984 Tempo ford tempo 1984 rustbucket
My first car was a 1984 Ford Tempo. My dad bought it for $400. No AC (I lived in Southern Louisiana). Vinyl seats. Rust holes.

Loved it.

Posted on May 2, 2011
