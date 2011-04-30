Vin Thomas

My First Car - REBOUND ME

My first car was a 1988 Ford Escort GT with tinted windows, alloy rims, and a kickin' Pioneer system with two 10" subs. Needless to say, I was pretty hard-core.

What was your first car? Let us know with a rebound.

Ugliest car gets a Fixel shirt. Rebound away.

Posted on Apr 30, 2011
