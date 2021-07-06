Rohmad Khoirudin
Odama

NFT Landing Page Exploration

Rohmad Khoirudin
Odama
Rohmad Khoirudin for Odama
Hire Us
  • Save
NFT Landing Page Exploration design bitcoin motion-design blockchain dark principle crypto art art work art nft dark theme dark mode web prototype animation ux ui website design web design website
NFT Landing Page Exploration design bitcoin motion-design blockchain dark principle crypto art art work art nft dark theme dark mode web prototype animation ux ui website design web design website
Download color palette
  1. NFT 2 (1).mp4
  2. previewNFT-Video.png
  3. Website-NFT3.png

Hi Fellas! 👋

Here my new exploration of the landing page about NFT. I created some simple animation here.
Hope you guys like it. Cheers! ✨

Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.
----------------
We available for work together :
📩Email Us : odamastudio@gmail.com
😎Instagram : Odama Studio
🎉Figma Community : Odama Studio
🛒UI8 : Odama

8fc0bc8712af3399ac94891ea7757eaa
Rebound of
NFT Dashboard Exploration ✔️
By Rohmad Khoirudin
Odama
Odama
Turn your idea to design with innovative solution ✨
Hire Us

More by Odama

View profile
    • Like