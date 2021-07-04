Rohmad Khoirudin
Odama

NFT Dashboard Exploration ✔️

Rohmad Khoirudin
Odama
Rohmad Khoirudin for Odama
Hire Us
  • Save
NFT Dashboard Exploration ✔️ blockchain app web design artwork art crypto art crypto black dark mode dark dashboard app web app website web mobile app ux ui mobile dashboard nft
NFT Dashboard Exploration ✔️ blockchain app web design artwork art crypto art crypto black dark mode dark dashboard app web app website web mobile app ux ui mobile dashboard nft
Download color palette
  1. DB-NFT.png
  2. Shot-Thumbnail.png

Hi, Dribbbles! 🤟
I am excited to share NFT Dashboard that i've been working on today with you.
hope you enjoy it. Cheers! ✨

Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.
----------------
We available for work together :
📩Email Us : odamastudio@gmail.com
😎Instagram : Odama Studio
🎉Figma Community : Odama Studio
🛒UI8 : Odama

Odama
Odama
Turn your idea to design with innovative solution ✨
Hire Us

More by Odama

View profile
    • Like