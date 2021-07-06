Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Denis Biletsky
Flatstudio

Parimatch: Open game multi-view

Denis Biletsky
Flatstudio
Denis Biletsky for Flatstudio
Parimatch: Open game multi-view fonbet ligastavok parimatchcasino multi-view jackpots betslip gambling betting livecasino twin 1xstavka 1xbet parimatch slots casino parimatchslots
Multi-casino to quadruple the joy

For those who watch videos at 1,5x speed or are used to multitasking, there is a multi-view with up to 4 slots on the same screen. Because if we don’t keep our users’ attention something else will.

Case study at: https://flatstudio.co/work/gambling/parimatch

