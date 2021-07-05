Parimatch: Casino home

Casino. Designed to match any taste 🍒

Parimatch is a strong brand that extends beyond betting only. One of the other activities available for users and beloved by them is online casino. Our focus was to keep the visual and structural integrity here, yet adjusting it to the specifics of user behavior and preferences.

┈┈┈┈┈

Case study at: https://flatstudio.co/work/gambling/parimatch

┈┈┈┈┈

Flatstudio · Instagram · Facebook · Twitter

P.S. Follow us & Like [L] this shot to share the love! 😍