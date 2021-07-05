Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Flatstudio

Parimatch: Casino home

Flatstudio
Flatstudio
Hire Us
  • Save
Parimatch: Casino home jackpots betslip gambling betting livecasino slots twin 1xbet 1xstavka fonbet ligastavok bwin parimatcslots parimatchcasino parimatch pm ux ui
Download color palette

Casino. Designed  to match any taste 🍒

Parimatch is a strong brand that extends beyond betting only. One of the other activities available for users and beloved by them is online casino. Our focus was to keep the visual and structural integrity here, yet adjusting it to the specifics of user behavior and preferences.

┈┈┈┈┈

Case study at: https://flatstudio.co/work/gambling/parimatch

┈┈┈┈┈

Flatstudio · Instagram · Facebook · Twitter

P.S. Follow us & Like [L] this shot to share the love! 😍

92a2bfd744f4c82ff59b9d158415de56
Rebound of
Parimatch: Home page
By Flatstudio
Flatstudio
Flatstudio
We make good Interface systems with you. 🙂
Hire Us

More by Flatstudio

View profile
    • Like