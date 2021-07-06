Parimatch: Open game

Hourly drops

Slots are fun in many ways, but not in social. Neither do they bring FOMO. To improve that, an hourly drop was added – a big prize played up at a certain time.

Case study at: https://flatstudio.co/work/gambling/parimatch

