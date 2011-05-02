AG Fabrega

My first ride was a bike...

AG Fabrega
AG Fabrega
Hire Me
  • Save
My first ride was a bike... first ride bmw motorcycle
Download color palette

'71 BMW R65/5. Toaster tank, headlight guard, eurostyle bars, the works. Really killed my starving artist budget, but worth every penny. (NOTE: not my photo, Google's). Trust me, you didn't want to see the '89 Honda CR-X...

0d978ec91169643b917943bf3a01a302
Rebound of
My First Car - REBOUND ME
By Vin Thomas
View all tags
Posted on May 2, 2011
AG Fabrega
AG Fabrega
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by AG Fabrega

View profile
    • Like