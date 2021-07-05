NI Xidan

A unique way to convince users (accordions)

A unique way to convince users (accordions) slider accordion light website branding ux ui landing page design
I was building a website for a note-taking app. I wanted to keep the site easily navigable, straight to-the-point but also wanted to convince the users with logical branding and in-app screenshots. I used an accordion to uniquely present the various ways you can use the app.

Posted on Jul 5, 2021
