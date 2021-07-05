Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sepide Moqadasi
Piqo Design

Shoplon | E-commerce UI Kit [ ⚪️ Light Mode ]

Sepide Moqadasi
Piqo Design
Sepide Moqadasi for Piqo Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Shoplon | E-commerce UI Kit [ ⚪️ Light Mode ] art illustration flat design animation app delivery location map minimal online store shopping shop ui kit
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble-1_1.mp4
  2. 3.png

Hello Friends 😍

Here are another screens of our new UI Kit, It’s about the E-commerce app. absolutely with 280+ screens it can help you to design better e-commerce apps for your clients.

Stay tuned! 🚀

__

👉 Follow Piqo Design:

Our Marketplace | Gumroad | IG | BE | TW

Fa39def565ef0a0e0ec52dda5f1b2613
Rebound of
Shoplon | E-commerce UI Kit [ Address 🗺 ]
By Sepide Moqadasi
Piqo Design
Piqo Design
Hire Us

More by Piqo Design

View profile
    • Like