Shoplon | E-commerce UI Kit [ Address 🗺 ]

Hey Friends! 😍
This is the fourth version of Shoplon presentation. On these screens, you can see we design some examples for how to add our addresses into the e-commerce apps. Also for map pages, we use “localy” our latest UI Asset for map applications, So you can download it from the gum.co/localy
__
👉 Follow Piqo Design:
Our Marketplace | Gumroad | IG | BE | TW
