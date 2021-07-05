Startpage™️ - Unused Logo Proposal

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Startpage™️ - Logo Design (unused)
Startpage™️ is a safer way to search and browse online without personal data collection, tracking, or targeting. Basically, they help you to stay below the radar for your online activities.
Concept ingredients:
1. Umbrella (for protection)
2. Radar (active below radar)
3. Search element
Although this concept went unused, I still enjoyed the look and feel of this approach. What do you think of this direction?
Wishing you all a great new week! 🥳✌🏻
