Jeroen van Eerden

Startpage™️ - Unused Logo Proposal

Jeroen van Eerden
Jeroen van Eerden
Hire Me
  • Save
Startpage™️ - Unused Logo Proposal visual identity design branding logo mark umbrella symbol magnifying glass pulse radar private search data search engine search private page startpage logo
Download color palette

Startpage™️ - Logo Design (unused)

Startpage™️ is a safer way to search and browse online without personal data collection, tracking, or targeting. Basically, they help you to stay below the radar for your online activities. ⁣
⁣⁣
Concept ingredients: ⁣
1. Umbrella (for protection)⁣
2. Radar (active below radar)⁣
3. Search element ⁣
⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣
Although this concept went unused, I still enjoyed the look and feel of this approach. What do you think of this direction?⁣
⁣⁣
Wishing you all a great new week! 🥳✌🏻⁣⁣

Interested in working with me?
Let's make a mark, together!

info@jeroenvaneerden.nl
www.jeroenvaneerden.nl

See the chosen logo here

004f9d922e25bc818b9553c029ee2187
Rebound of
Startpage - Logo Design 🛡️
By Jeroen van Eerden
Jeroen van Eerden
Jeroen van Eerden
Freelance Logo Designer from the Netherlands
Hire Me

More by Jeroen van Eerden

View profile
    • Like