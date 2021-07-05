Startpage™️ - Unused Logo Proposal

Startpage™️ - Logo Design (unused)

Startpage™️ is a safer way to search and browse online without personal data collection, tracking, or targeting. Basically, they help you to stay below the radar for your online activities. ⁣

Concept ingredients: ⁣⁣

1. Umbrella (for protection)⁣

2. Radar (active below radar)⁣

3. Search element ⁣

Although this concept went unused, I still enjoyed the look and feel of this approach. What do you think of this direction?⁣

Wishing you all a great new week! 🥳✌🏻⁣⁣

