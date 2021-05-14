Startpage - Logo Design 🛡️

Startpage - Logo Design

Startpage is a safer way to search and browse online without personal data collection, tracking, or targeting.

I worked on this project some time ago but recently they went live with their new brand update. This concept was unfortunately unused, but we landed on a suiting design eventually. Will share a bit more on this project next week.

