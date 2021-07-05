Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Elearning platform design concept

Elearning platform design concept
Hello everyone!

This design concept is for those interested in eLearning to promote their careers with new skills and knowledge. Take a look at this solution for acquiring new hard skills and improving the old ones. Educator is envisioned as an online learning platform for students requiring tailored-fit approaches adaptable to their professional paths, schedules, and business-specific needs.

