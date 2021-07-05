Elearning platform design concept

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello everyone!
This design concept is for those interested in eLearning to promote their careers with new skills and knowledge. Take a look at this solution for acquiring new hard skills and improving the old ones. Educator is envisioned as an online learning platform for students requiring tailored-fit approaches adaptable to their professional paths, schedules, and business-specific needs.
