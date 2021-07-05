Website for marketing agency

Happy Monday, everyone 👋✨

Do you guys remember our previous marketing agency shot? How about another point of view on the same thing?

While creating concepts, we try to offer our clients a choice. Always. That means that we are not just playing with the colors and fonts; we try to produce something completely different, conceptualizing entirely another idea.

In this concept, we wanted to show that clients might have great products, but with the help (aka hand) of a marketing team, these products become outstanding. Marketing makes the product sound in a new way for the target audience and helps to climb the new horizons while battling for customer’s attention.

Do you think we managed to convey this idea in the illustrations? Let us know in the comments 😉

