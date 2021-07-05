🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Implemented an old interaction concept of mine with SwiftUI. Plan to add a calendar to the prototype, some interactive features and ship it as a real app.
SwiftUI is a fantastic prototyping tool with unlimited possibilities of what you can prototype. Needless to say, Swift itself is one of the most UX-oriented languages on the market. I think I'll stick with it for making mobile prototypes.
🐱+🐙 Source code — https://github.com/Volorf/swipeable-cards
