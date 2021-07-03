Jordan Gibson
Directive

Internal Email Communications Software | Display Ads

Jordan Gibson
This company certainly isn't monkeying around when it comes to providing an excellent internal email communications solution for their customers. To effectively communicate the value of their software, we came swinging in with messaging centered around the pain points they solve. From there, we funnel their audience towards a tasteful call-to-action focused on seeing just how much customers can save with their solution.

