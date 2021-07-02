Jack Gunns

Buddha Beats Festival

Jack Gunns
Jack Gunns
  • Save
Buddha Beats Festival earth peaceful peace hippie logos logo mark music festival music festival buddha design vector ui branding design logodesign logo brand branding brand identity illustration
Download color palette

This weeks dribble warm-up entry is my fictional super chilled out festival 'Buddha Beats'. Think hippie, sunshine & inspirational vibes with laid back live acoustic tunes to help you pass the afternoon away.

You can find me by visiting:
📩 jgunnsdesign@gmail.com
🌐 www.jackgunns.com
@gunns_designs

Thanks!

49a413ac979c804811a8f4dc786ff2fd
Rebound of
Design a logo for a fictional music festival.
By Dribbble
Jack Gunns
Jack Gunns

More by Jack Gunns

View profile
    • Like