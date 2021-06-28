Design a logo for a fictional music festival.

Dribbblers!



As the world slowly continues to open back up, your creative challenge this week is to design the branding for a fictional music festival.





Whether you invent a festival in your own city or somewhere you'd like to go, have fun letting your creatives juices flow—and don't forget to listen to some great tunes while you're at it! 😉



For some visual inspiration to get you started, be sure to check out our collection of beautiful music festival branding on the blog.



We can't see what you create!



