Official Playoff
Dribbble

Design a logo for a fictional music festival.

by Dribbble on Jun 28, 2021

Wwu 4x

Dribbblers!


As the world slowly continues to open back up, your creative challenge this week is to design the branding for a fictional music festival.


Whether you invent a festival in your own city or somewhere you'd like to go, have fun letting your creatives juices flow—and don't forget to listen to some great tunes while you're at it! 😉

For some visual inspiration to get you started, be sure to check out our collection of beautiful music festival branding on the blog.


We can't see what you create!

How to participate

Learn More Here!
1

Design

Use this week’s warm-up prompt to flex your design muscles and hone your skills. Work however you want, but keep it low-stress and fun!

2

Rebound

Design something and hit the button above to Rebound this shot before July 5 to participate in this week’s prompt!

3

Explore

Check out all of this week’s Weekly Warm-Up community submissions below, and keep an eye out for our blog recap and social features!

8 Rebounds
View all Rebounds
  1. Cala-Forna-G Tora Tora Music Fest 2021 branding
    Cala-Forna-G Tora Tora Music Fest 2021
  2. Celtic festival - Logo branding vector illustration logo weeklywarmup challenge
    Celtic festival - Logo
  3. "Beerland Music & Dance Festival" Fictional Music Festival Logo logo concept graphic design trending logo logo
    "Beerland Music & Dance Festival" Fictional Music Festival Logo
  4. Weekly Warmup (73): UpBeat Music Festival Logo upbeat branding tomorrowland music festival weekly warm-up design logo
    Weekly Warmup (73): UpBeat Music Festival Logo
  5. Music Festival ui ux dribbble weekly warm-up branding logo illustration creative vector
    Music Festival
  6. Fictional Music Festival Logo icon typography app illustration vector music festival logo design graphic design logo branding design ux ui
    Fictional Music Festival Logo
  7. 2021 Music Fest logo branding light fushion design graphic design
    2021 Music Fest
  8. Treble fest logo digital art illustration
    Treble fest