Design a logo for a fictional music festival.

As the world slowly continues to open back up, your creative challenge this week is to design the branding for a fictional music festival.
Whether you invent a festival in your own city or somewhere you'd like to go, have fun letting your creatives juices flow—and don't forget to listen to some great tunes while you're at it! 😉
For some visual inspiration to get you started, be sure to check out our collection of beautiful music festival branding on the blog.
We can't see what you create!
Use this week’s warm-up prompt to flex your design muscles and hone your skills. Work however you want, but keep it low-stress and fun!
Design something and hit the button above to Rebound this shot before July 5 to participate in this week’s prompt!
