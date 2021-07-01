Harrison Croft
Astir Symbol

cannabis icon cannabis logo cbd cannabis symbol
This is the shield symbol for Astir. The mark is made up of woven leaves to make a shield. We learned while researching the earliest records of cannabis use we could google that the ancient Greeks would weave the Asterion leaves and flowers (nugs) into garlands and adorn statues of Hera as an offering.

The symbol is inspired by that idea.

